WOW This week in the BBCAN house was full of surprises! First Renee won HOH and put Ty and Anika on the chopping block! Then when it came to the POV competition Ty pulled out another win to take himself off the block in which Renee chose Kuzie as a replacement! Once Renee won HOH Kuzie immediately started her fight to stay in the house as she didn’t feel safe. Find out why she was desperate to keep Ty in the house and what information did Hope tell her before he was evicted?