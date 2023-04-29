Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New hub for health-care professionals opens at St. Joseph’s in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 29, 2023 6:11 am
Ribbon cutting at the new Centre for Resilience, Learning & Growth at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph. View image in full screen
Ribbon cutting at the new Centre for Resilience, Learning & Growth at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph. St. Joseph's Health Centre
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There is a new hub in Guelph that offers support to health-care professionals.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre on Westmount Road officially opened the Centre for Resilience, Learning & Growth on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the multi-year project offers high-quality learning opportunities to support health-care professionals to be at their best personally and professionally as they continue to face the inherent impacts of high-stress and trauma-exposed work.

Individuals and teams can get access to these services either online or in person. The hub also has an evolving resource library designed to bolster resilience, enhance mental well-being and foster growth.

Read more: Guelph’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre receives $250,000 donation

The new facility was built in part thanks to a $250,000 donation from the Co-operators insurance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s says they hope the centre will one day develop and grow to support other institutions within St. Joseph’s Health System and health-care partners throughout the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team.

 

More on Health
Health CareGuelph NewssupportHealth Care WorkersSt. Joseph’s Health CentreHealth-care ProfessionalsCo-operatorsCentre for Resilience
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers