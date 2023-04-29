New hub for health-care professionals opens at St. Joseph’s in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

There is a new hub in Guelph that offers support to health-care professionals.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre on Westmount Road officially opened the Centre for Resilience, Learning & Growth on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the multi-year project offers high-quality learning opportunities to support health-care professionals to be at their best personally and professionally as they continue to face the inherent impacts of high-stress and trauma-exposed work.

Individuals and teams can get access to these services either online or in person. The hub also has an evolving resource library designed to bolster resilience, enhance mental well-being and foster growth.

The new facility was built in part thanks to a $250,000 donation from the Co-operators insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s says they hope the centre will one day develop and grow to support other institutions within St. Joseph’s Health System and health-care partners throughout the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team.