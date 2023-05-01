Okanagan weather: Heat sticks around for the first week of May

Send this page to someone via email

After a balmy finish to April, May began Monday morning on a cooler note with partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

Temperatures clamber back into the low-to-mid 20 C before falling back toward single digits into Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies linger into the day with an afternoon high around 26 C before a chance of thundershowers returns Wednesday with a high around 27 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns Thursday with similar temperatures before steadier rain is likely to finish the week and head into the weekend with highs back into the teens.

Wet weather will begin to ease on Sunday with an afternoon high in the mid-teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.