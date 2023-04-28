Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Migrants sent back to Canada after U.S. rail bridge crossing from Ontario: U.S. border agency

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 12:52 pm
Border Patrol Agents patrol the Niagara River near the international border with Canada in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct.6, 2011. A U.S. law enforcement agency says three Mexican migrants have been sent back to Canada after they attempted to cross into New York state on a rail bridge from Ontario. View image in full screen
Border Patrol Agents patrol the Niagara River near the international border with Canada in Buffalo, N.Y. on Oct.6, 2011. A U.S. law enforcement agency says three Mexican migrants have been sent back to Canada after they attempted to cross into New York state on a rail bridge from Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Duprey
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A U.S. law enforcement agency says three Mexican migrants have been sent back to Canada after they attempted to cross into New York state on a rail bridge from Ontario.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the rail bridge connecting Buffalo, N.Y., and Fort Erie, Ont., represents one of the “treacherous and dangerous pathways used to illegally enter” the country.

It says the three migrant men were arrested after agents patrolling the Niagara River noticed what it called “suspicious activity” on the International Railroad Bridge on Wednesday night.

The agency says it has arrested 24 “non-citizens” in the last 60 days trying to cross in the Buffalo area.

Trending Now

The recent expansion of the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country agreement last month to turn away asylum seekers who also cross at unofficial junctures, such as Roxham Road in Quebec, has been widely criticized by immigration advocates who say it will push migrants to undertake more dangerous trips.

Story continues below advertisement

A week later, two families of four died while trying to cross illegally into the United States through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles parts of Ontario, Quebec and New York state.

More on Canada
OntarioU.S.BuffaloU.S. BorderFort ErieNiagara RiverInternational Railroad Bridge
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers