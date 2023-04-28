Menu

Canada

Drowning death of Montreal firefighter on the job ruled accidental

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 11:50 am
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids. View image in full screen
The helmet of fireman Pierre Lacroix is carried to the church for his funeral services in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lacroix drowned during a rescue operation in the Lachine Rapids. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A Quebec coroner is recommending that Montreal firefighters be better trained on water rescues, after the 2021 drowning of firefighter Pierre Lacroix in the St. Lawrence River.

Coroner Géhane Kamel says neither Lacroix nor the three other firefighters who came to the aid of boaters in distress on Oct. 17, 2021, were properly trained in whitewater rescues.

Lacroix, 58, perished after he became trapped under a HammerHead rescue boat that capsized in the Lachine Rapids.

Kamel’s report rules Lacroix’s death as accidental, but she says the city’s fire department must provide its members with more practical training in rescues on water.

She adds that the lack of training could have led to more deaths that night.

Kamel is also recommending that the province set standards for fire department water rescues and that signage warning about dangers be installed in areas visible to boaters.

St. Lawrence RiverMontreal firefightersQuebec coronerGéhane KamelPierre LacroixLachine RapidsMontreal firefighter deathPIerre Lacroix deathMontreal firefighter water rescue
© 2023 The Canadian Press

