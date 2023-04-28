Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau Foundation board pushed back on audit of alleged China-linked donation: ex-CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Trudeau Foundation head testifies that meetings got ‘heated’ when she looked into investigating alleged Beijing-linked donations'
Former Trudeau Foundation head testifies that meetings got ‘heated’ when she looked into investigating alleged Beijing-linked donations
WATCH: Former Trudeau Foundation head testifies that meetings got 'heated' when she looked into investigating alleged Beijing-linked donations
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.

Pascale Fournier and eight other board members of the foundation resigned on April 11.

Fournier was a witness at the House of Commons ethics committee this morning as part of its study on foreign interference in Canada.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau Foundation CEO, board of directors resign'
Trudeau Foundation CEO, board of directors resign

She says that after the Globe and Mail reported in February on connections between the Chinese government and donors to the foundation, she found out that a Chinese organization was communicating with foundation employees about omitting information on a tax receipt for a donation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She says that after she discovered two different tax receipts were associated with the same $140,000 gift, she sought to have the details examined by accountants and lawyers — but she received pushback from some members of the board.

The foundation, which provides scholarships and mentorship programs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More on Canada
China CanadaChina InterferenceTrudeau Foundationtrudeau foundation boardtrudeau foundation ceotrudeau foundation chinatrudeau foundation china donationPascale FournierTrudeau foundation donation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers