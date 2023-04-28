Menu

Crime

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Crown appeal in ‘Surrey Six’ 2007 gang murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 10:49 am
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen Wed. Aug. 10, 2022, in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen Wed. Aug. 10, 2022, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the Crown’s appeal in a 2007 gangland murder case, where two men argued police misconduct tainted their convictions.

Gangsters Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were both found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2014, seven years after the executions of six people in a high-rise apartment building in Surrey, B.C.

Their lawyers argued before the high court last October that the judge in their initial trial erred in not allowing the men to provide evidence about allegations of “egregious” police conduct and their treatment in solitary confinement.

The Supreme Court says in a unanimous decision Friday it agrees with the B.C. Court of Appeal that it was a mistake to dismiss the applications to have all of that evidence heard.

The Supreme Court says Haevischer should have “a full chance to re-litigate all the issues.”

Johnston died in prison last December after the matter was argued before the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.

Supreme Court Of CanadaSurrey NewsSurrey SixSurrey GangsSurrey Gang ViolenceCody HaevischerMatthew Johnstonsurrey homicidesSurrey Six ShootingSurrey homicide appealSurrey murders
© 2023 The Canadian Press

