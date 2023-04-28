Man arrested in attempted murder that has ties to organized crime: Quebec police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche late Thursday in connection with a brazen daylight shooting north of Montreal last month.

The arrest comes after investigators set up a command post earlier this week in Laval seeking information about the incident that sent a man in his 50s to the hospital.

Several media reports have identified the victim of the attempted murder as Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of late Montreal Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.

Police have not released details about the victim’s identity, but the department’s organized crime task force and major crimes division are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder.

The victim was gunned down while driving on Laval’s Highway 440 around 4:30 p.m. on March 15. Police confirmed multiple gunshots were fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact police through a confidential tip line at 1-800-659-4264.