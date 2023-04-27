Markham massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old massage therapist has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 13, a 48-year-old woman called police to report that she had allegedly been inappropriately touched by her massage therapist during a treatment.

Police said the victim was not physically harmed as a result of the incident.

Officers said Honghui Luo, 45, from Markham, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to police, the accused provides massage therapy at “several locations” in the Markham area, and conducts appointments at the homes of some clients.

“He sometimes schedules appointments through WeChat,” police said in a news release. “The accused has been practicing massage therapy for 10 years. Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.