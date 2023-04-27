Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick not seeking re-election in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Okanagan’s better-known politicians won’t be seeking re-election next year.

On Thursday, Norm Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, announced he won’t be running in the 2024 B.C. election.

A former city councillor in Kelowna for four years, Letnick was re-elected to a fourth term as the area’s MLA in 2020. He was first elected to provincial politics in 2009.

4:00 B.C. election 2020: Extended interview with Kelowna-Lake Country projected winner Norm Letnick

As to why he’s retiring, Letnick pointed to upcoming changes to B.C.’s electoral map, which will lead to six new ridings being created, to 93 from 87. One of those will be in the Central Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the recent passage of the new changes to B.C.’s electoral boundaries, today, I’m announcing that I will not be running in the 2024 provincial election,” Letnick said in a press release.

“With the addition of a fourth Kelowna riding, I believe this is a good time to encourage new people to step forward and compete for the challenge and privilege of representing Kelowna and Lake Country voters in the B.C. Legislature.”

The next provincial election, barring a snap vote, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

1:45 Central Okanagan MLA’s calling for new provincial riding in Kelowna

Along with six new ridings, Elections BC said other changes are coming, too. One of those changes will have residents drop their paper vote into a tabulator and not a ballot box.

More about the changes is available at Elections BC.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Letnick says he plans to keep busy working for the region.

“Until the next election, I will continue to work hard to fulfill the campaign commitments I made in 2020, and I will continue to support Kevin Falcon and the BC United team as an MLA.”

4:09 BC Liberals officially change to BC United

“Together, we have accomplished a lot but there is much more work to be done. I intend to continue serving our community in a non-elected capacity after the next election, especially in the area of entry-level housing.”

Letnick thanked area constituents for their ongoing support and wished potential candidates the best of luck.