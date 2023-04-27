Manitoba lieutenant-governor meets with King Charles

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s vice-regal representative was at Buckingham Palace in London Thursday for an audience with King Charles III.

Anita Neville, who has served in the constitutional and ceremonial role since last October, is in the U.K. along with her Alberta counterpart, Salma Lakhani, where both had official audiences with the Canadian monarch.

So pleased to welcome to Canada House today Their Honours, Salma Lakhani and Anita Neville, the Lieutenant Governors of Alberta and Manitoba, and their teams. They will each be having official audiences this week with HM King Charles. These are 2 fine Vice-Regal representatives. pic.twitter.com/DiDzN6zRfM — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) April 26, 2023

View image in full screen King Charles III receives the lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, Anita Neville, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images)

Charles, who became King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last September, will be officially crowned on May 6.

He was the monarchy’s longest-served heir apparent prior to his accession at age 73.

