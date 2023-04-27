Menu

Canada

Manitoba lieutenant-governor meets with King Charles

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 3:55 pm
King Charles III receives Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
King Charles III receives Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2023 in London, England. Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images
Manitoba’s vice-regal representative was at Buckingham Palace in London Thursday for an audience with King Charles III.

Anita Neville, who has served in the constitutional and ceremonial role since last October, is in the U.K. along with her Alberta counterpart, Salma Lakhani, where both had official audiences with the Canadian monarch.

King Charles III receives the lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, Anita Neville, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2023 in London, England. View image in full screen
King Charles III receives the lieutenant-governor of Manitoba, Anita Neville, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images)

Charles, who became King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last September, will be officially crowned on May 6.

He was the monarchy’s longest-served heir apparent prior to his accession at age 73.

Coronation Countdown: Inside the palace kitchen with ‘The Royal Chef’

 

