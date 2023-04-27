Manitoba lieutenant-governor meets with King Charles

Manitoba’s vice-regal representative was at Buckingham Palace in London Thursday for an audience with King Charles III.
Anita Neville, who has served in the constitutional and ceremonial role since last October, is in the U.K. along with her Alberta counterpart, Salma Lakhani, where both had official audiences with the Canadian monarch.
Charles, who became King when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last September, will be officially crowned on May 6.
He was the monarchy’s longest-served heir apparent prior to his accession at age 73.
