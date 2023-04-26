Metrolinx replacing concrete at unopened Eglinton Crosstown LRT stop

Send this page to someone via email

Construction work on the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown project in Toronto is already being redone before riders have even been allowed to ride the line.

Work is underway to repair a section of concrete laid at a surface stop for the light rail route that, the provincial transit agency Metrolinx says, was found to be problematic during a “strict quality control and inspection process.”

A spokesperson told Global News that “fixing deficiencies is a normal part of any major infrastructure project and rigorous inspections and quality checks are being undertaken across the project to ensure safety and reliability.”

In a construction notice, Metrolinx said the work would begin at Sloane station around April 21 and continue for a month.

The story was first reported by City News.

Ontario NDP transit critic Joel Harden blasted the Ford government for continuing delays to the project, listing the repairs at Sloane platform as one example. “The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is two years late and a billion dollars over budget,” he said.

Caroline Mulroney, the province’s transport minister, said she understood frustration at the delays, blaming the former Liberal government, saying “unfortunately, they mismanaged the project.”

The work will not increase the cost of the project, Metrolinx said.

“There are no costs to the taxpayer as this work is part of the existing project contract requirements,” the spokesperson told Global News.

Uneven concrete was not identified at any other stops on the route.