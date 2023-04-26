Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sudanese Canadians in Toronto worry about family, rally to send support

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Sudanese community reacts to ongoing violence'
Toronto Sudanese community reacts to ongoing violence
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands have been killed and injured and many displaced by ongoing violence in Sudan. Shallima Maharaj speaks to members of the Greater Toronto Area community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ranya Elfil hasn’t been sleeping well, and she says she is not the only one.

Across the Sudanese community in Toronto, the bloody and violent events in the African nation have plagued people with waking thoughts and nightmares.

“I don’t think anyone is getting any sleep,” Elfil, president of the Mississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural Association, told Global News.

“And even if you do, it is because you crash because it has been three days since you got any kind of sleep. And you wake up really jolted in the middle of the night.”

Clashes began in Sudan on April 15, amid plans to transfer control of the country to a civilian government. Fighting broke out between forces under the command of the country’s top two generals, with Sudanese Canadians terrified for family members trapped in the middle.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m worried about my family, I am trying to figure out how I can help, I am also trying to stay optimistic for them — I am hopeful that this will end soon,” Azza Taha, another Sudanese Canadian who spoke to Global News, said.

She lamented the apparent lack of widespread public concern about the conflict, questioning “why people don’t care.”

Click to play video: 'Criticism growing surrounding extraction of Canadians from Sudan'
Criticism growing surrounding extraction of Canadians from Sudan

Canada’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that the country has worked “proactively” to respond to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, including helping Canadians trapped in the country and joining in the direct international calls for a ceasefire.

The federal government announced a series of immigration supports for Sudanese nationals in Canada, including waiving fees for work and student visa extensions. Canadian border officials will also not return any Sudanese nationals until the situation changes.

Story continues below advertisement

But the situation is overwhelming for the Toronto-based community, Elfin said. Stories have trickled back home as family and friends run short of cash, medicine and cellphones stop working amidst the conflict.

Difficult conditions on the ground, potentially dangerous attempts to be evacuated and infirm or immobile relatives make the situation more stressful still, she said.

“I don’t think (anyone) is choosing to stay in this situation. It is that they are trapped because of one reason or another,” Elfil said.

One glimmer of light in the dark is a sense of purpose galvanizing Sudanese Canadians across the Greater Toronto Area.

“It’s also this drive that I see across the community to do something,” Elfin said. “We want to be able to bring our families at some point  to Canada, if we can.”

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton, Talha Hashmani

Related News
Greater Toronto AreaSudanSudan conflictSudanese TorontoMississauga Sudanese Canadian Cultural AssociationSudan TorontoSudanese Canadian
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers