Crime

Project Hammer investigation results in charges against 4th Guelph individual

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 26, 2023 6:01 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service have charged a sixth individual in connection with the ongoing Project Hammer investigation.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested last Thursday in the downtown area.

She will have a court date in Guelph, Ont., on June 6.

She is the fourth person from Guelph to be charged. A man and a woman from Toronto were also charged in the investigation which looked into drug trafficking in both cities.

Read more: Third Guelph man charged in Project Hammer drug investigation

Overall, the investigation resulted in the seizure of more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine and large quantities of suspected psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and oxycodone pills.

There was also $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun seized over the course of the last 10 months.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Guelph NewsCocaineDrug TraffickingGuelph Police ServiceMagic mushroomsLSDProject Hammer
