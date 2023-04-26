Project Hammer investigation results in charges against 4th Guelph individual

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph Police Service have charged a sixth individual in connection with the ongoing Project Hammer investigation.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested last Thursday in the downtown area.

She will have a court date in Guelph, Ont., on June 6.

She is the fourth person from Guelph to be charged. A man and a woman from Toronto were also charged in the investigation which looked into drug trafficking in both cities.

Read more: Third Guelph man charged in Project Hammer drug investigation

Overall, the investigation resulted in the seizure of more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine and large quantities of suspected psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and oxycodone pills.

There was also $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun seized over the course of the last 10 months.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.