Saskatchewan expert calls for mental health supports after La Loche school stabbing

A week after two people were stabbed in a La Loche, Sask., school, students have still not returned to class.

Mental health expert Rebecca Rackow, director of advocacy from the Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division) says more mental health support for northern communities is needed.

On April 20th around 2:30, RCMP were called to Dene High school in La Loche after a student and a teacher were stabbed by another student. The two injured people were cared for by medical professionals and the attacker was taken into custody.

In 2016, four people were shot and killed by a 17-year-old local boy and seven others were also injured in the same school.

Rackow says that infrastructure for mental support are obviously lacking in Saskatchewan’s north.

“Whatever is underlying in the community of La Loche needs to be helped and resolved and obviously they need more help to do that,” Rackow said.

Rackow said there are a lot of barriers and difficulties to delivering mental health care to northern small-town communities.

“I have travelled to a lot of northern communities to try and support mental health. Often there is no mental health care available and if there is, there is still a lot of stigma around it because of how tight these communities often are,” Rackow said.

“It can be difficult to use the supports in your community. Travelling to another community for mental health care is difficult because of large distances and no public transportation.”

Rackow said that after an incident like the La Loche stabbing, a lot of trauma is introduced to the entire community — trauma that can compound with earlier trauma, leading to feelings of anxiety, depression and hypervigilance.

“About 10 per cent of people who deal with trauma can develop PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) or PTSI (post-traumatic stress injury). That is a long-term injury that can be very dangerous to a person’s mental wellness,” Rackow said.

“A person could experience hypervigilance, nightmares and flashbacks. It is the third leading cause for suicide ideation.”

Rackow said she was saddened when she heard of the incident and wishes the La Loche community well in her heart.

“When I hear of incidents like this, I try and find a way to help people in the community. They need support right now, but I also look on how we can possibly put together a system that actually works and helps people.”

Rackow also shared some advice on how to start the healing process.

“First of all, to all the teachers and parents trying to help their children, I am sure you will do a tremendous job, but remember to also take care of yourself,” Rackow said. “Make sure you talk to someone about your experience or what is hurting.

“Secondly, coming together as a community and talking to each other can help, but if you think that it will be too painful, you don’t have to do it. I think the La Loche community will know what is best for themselves.”