Canada

What is Saskatchewan’s worst road? CAA took a poll

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 3:48 pm
One of the many potholes found across Saskatchewan. This one's in Regina. View image in full screen
One of the many potholes found across Saskatchewan. This one's in Regina. Global News/ File
CAA has come out with its top 10 worst roads list of Saskatchewan for 2023.

Saskatchewan residents nominated roads from April 4 to April 25, noting safety concerns like crumbling pavement, potholes, lack of maintenance and repair, congestion, not enough signage, or poor infrastructure.

The main theme from this year’s top 10 seemed to be potholes:

  1. Saskatchewan 44, Eston. Major problem: Potholes
  2. Saskatchewan 30, Eston. Major problem: Potholes
  3. Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw. Major problem: Potholes
  4. Highway 13, Redvers. Major problem: Potholes
  5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan. Major problem: Poor road maintenance
  6. Butte Street, Pilot Butte. Major problem: Potholes
  7. Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood. Major problem: Potholes
  8. Saskatchewan 123, Petaigan/Ravendale/Pemmican Portage. Major problem: Potholes
  9. Highway 9, Hudson Bay. Major problem: Potholes
  10. Old Highway 35, White Fox. Major problem: Potholes
CAA said 292 roads were nominated during this campaign, many of which had made previous years’ lists.

“Weather conditions, age of the roads, heavy traffic, and lack of maintenance can cause road deterioration. In cold climates like Saskatchewan, the freeze-thaw cycle plays a key role in creating potholes – a problem that occurs when temperatures regularly go above and below the freezing point,” read the release from CAA.

The province has almost 250,000 kilometres of road.

