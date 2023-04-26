London, Ont. mass vaccine clinic cuts hours

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reducing hours at its remaining mass vaccination clinic starting Monday.

Beginning May 1, the clinic in the Western Fair District’s main building will only be open from Thursday to Saturday instead of from Tuesday to Saturday. Its hours will remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health unit said it will continue to take appointments for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and will also continue booking appointments for anyone needing catch-up doses of vaccines required to attend school under the Immunization of School Pupils Act 1990.

In announcing the change, the health unit is also reminding the public that a two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccine is recommended as well as a booster dose if you have not received once since before September 2022. Additional boosters are recommended for more vulnerable or at-risk residents.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said the following groups should receive a booster dose if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or since a confirmed COVID-19 infection: