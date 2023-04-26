Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

London, Ont. mass vaccine clinic cuts hours

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 2:57 pm
The Western Fair District's main building. View image in full screen
File photo. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reducing hours at its remaining mass vaccination clinic starting Monday.

Beginning May 1, the clinic in the Western Fair District’s main building will only be open from Thursday to Saturday instead of from Tuesday to Saturday. Its hours will remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19: MLHU announces new location for Western Fair mass vaccination clinic

The health unit said it will continue to take appointments for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and will also continue booking appointments for anyone needing catch-up doses of vaccines required to attend school under the Immunization of School Pupils Act 1990.

In announcing the change, the health unit is also reminding the public that a two-dose series of COVID-19 vaccine is recommended as well as a booster dose if you have not received once since before September 2022. Additional boosters are recommended for more vulnerable or at-risk residents.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ but emergency phase is easing, WHO says

The health unit said the following groups should receive a booster dose if it’s been at least six months since their last dose or since a confirmed COVID-19 infection:

  • People 65 and older
  • Residents of congregate living settings for seniors (ex. Retirement homes)
  • People 18 and older living in congregate care settings for those with complex medical needs
  • People who are pregnant
  • People 18 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
  • People 55 and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis and non-Indigenous household members who are also 55 or older
More on Health
COVID-19COVIDMiddlesex London Health Unitmlhulondon vaccine cliniccovid vaccine clinic londonmass vaccination clinic londonmlhu vaccine clinic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers