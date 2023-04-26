Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Winner of $1.5 million showhome bought ticket every year from Regina Hospital Foundation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 3:15 pm
Janice and Brian Burgess receive the keys to their new $1.5 million showhome from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery. View image in full screen
Janice and Brian Burgess receive the keys to their new $1.5 million showhome from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery. Dave Parsons- Global News
Silton, Saskatchewan resident Janice Burgess said she was having supper with her husband and friends when heard she won a $1.5 million showhome from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery.

“What a surprise it was… It’s a thrill, just an incredible blessing for us,” said Burgess after she was handed the key to her new home.

Burgess said she and her husband had friends over for dinner when they found out.

“I started getting phone calls and text messages and I wasn’t going to answer them because we had company but, in the end, I thought something was going on, so I had better answer and sure enough…”

The grand prize also included $50,000 cash.

“I usually make a point of going through the home or doing a live viewing of the home,” said Burgess. “This year I didn’t, so I really was surprised, I hadn’t even seen what the home looked like.”

The 4,000 square foot home is located in The Creeks neighbourhood in Regina.

Burgess said she used to work at a Regina hospital.

“I like that the funds go to something for the community,” Burgess said.

