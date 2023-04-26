Menu

Comments

Crime

Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges for Guelph man: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 26, 2023 12:41 pm
Guelph police vehicle
Guelph police service cruiser.
A wanted Guelph man is facing more charges after police conducted a traffic stop.

Guelph Police Service were patrolling the area of Silvercreek Parkway Nroth and Greengate Road Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., an officer spotted a man driving a vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say a traffic stop ensued and an arrest was made.

They say a search of the vehicle seized three prohibited weapons: a credit card knife and two switchblade knives, plus a quantity of suspected LSD, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Police also recovered a stolen credit card and a blank cheque.

A 41-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

 

DrugsFentanylGuelph NewsCocaineWeaponsGuelph Police ServiceKnivesLSDOutstanding Warrant
