Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges for Guelph man: police

A wanted Guelph man is facing more charges after police conducted a traffic stop.

Guelph Police Service were patrolling the area of Silvercreek Parkway Nroth and Greengate Road Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., an officer spotted a man driving a vehicle who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say a traffic stop ensued and an arrest was made.

They say a search of the vehicle seized three prohibited weapons: a credit card knife and two switchblade knives, plus a quantity of suspected LSD, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Police also recovered a stolen credit card and a blank cheque.

A 41-year-old was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.