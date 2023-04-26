Saskatoon fundraiser aims to maintain music therapy for long-term care residents

Send this page to someone via email

A fundraiser is underway in Saskatoon to maintain music therapy at Samaritan Place, a long-term care home.

The Don’t Stop the Music fundraiser is aiming to raise $150,000, which Samaritan Place says will cover the donation-funded only music therapy at the long-term care home for three years and provide a PA system for the building to allow music and communication for residents.

Carmen Campman with Samaritan Place emphasized the importance of having music therapy, and the benefits that it gives.

“When you see our residents interact with music, you see the benefits it can give,” Campman said.

She said the music therapist, Alanna Barr, comes in weekly to each of the different areas of Samaritan Place.

Barr has been coming to Samaritan Place since August 2022.

“(Music therapists) use music to support development, health and well-being with our residents,” Barr said.

She said they focus on communication, as well as emotional and spiritual health.