Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon fundraiser aims to maintain music therapy for long-term care residents

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon retirement centre aims to keep music therapy going: ‘It’s very important’'
Saskatoon retirement centre aims to keep music therapy going: ‘It’s very important’
Carmen Kampman, director of mission and spiritual care at Samaritan Place, asked a resident on Wednesday about the impact music therapy has on her life. "It brings everyone here together; it's like my family got a little bigger," the resident said. Samaritan Place is aiming to raise $150,000 to keep music therapy at the long-term care home going.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fundraiser is underway in Saskatoon to maintain music therapy at Samaritan Place, a long-term care home.

The Don’t Stop the Music fundraiser is aiming to raise $150,000, which Samaritan Place says will cover the donation-funded only music therapy at the long-term care home for three years and provide a PA system for the building to allow music and communication for residents.

Carmen Campman with Samaritan Place emphasized the importance of having music therapy, and the benefits that it gives.

“When you see our residents interact with music, you see the benefits it can give,” Campman said.

Trending Now

She said the music therapist, Alanna Barr, comes in weekly to each of the different areas of Samaritan Place.

Barr has been coming to Samaritan Place since August 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Music therapists) use music to support development, health and well-being with our residents,” Barr said.

She said they focus on communication, as well as emotional and spiritual health.

More on Health
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsHealthFundraiserLong-term CareDonationMusic therapySamaritan Place
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers