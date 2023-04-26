Car crashes into Fredericton-area house, leaving ‘extensive damage’

Send this page to someone via email

A house in the Fredericton area was extensively damaged after a car crashed into it early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Fredericton Police Force spokesperson Megan Barker said police responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 2800-block of Woodstock Road.

“Two occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries after the vehicle they were operating collided with a house. No injuries reported from the occupants of the single-family dwelling,” Barker said.

“Both the dwelling and the vehicle sustained extensive damage.”

View image in full screen The car, which could be seen lying on its side outside the house earlier in the day, was towed away before noon. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News

The driver and the passenger were taken to hospital for observation and reconstruction of the accident is underway, she said.

The highway was shut down for a few hours Wednesday and has since reopened.

Speaking off-camera to reporters on Wednesday, the owners of the house said they were in bed at the time of the crash, when they heard what they thought was an explosion.

Philip Brown and Anita Porter have lived in their house for 20 years.

Both said they were shaken up and in shock, but doing physically fine.

— with files from Nathalie Sturgeon