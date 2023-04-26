Toronto health unit investigating measles case, warns of possible public exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a travel-related measles case and has released a list of places where the public may have been exposed to the virus earlier this month.

TPH announced in a statement Wednesday that it is investigating a lab-confirmed case of measles in an adult.

“Residents are reminded that the measles virus is circulating in many countries and that they should check to ensure they are protected against measles by getting vaccinated before travelling,” the statement said.

The disease is “highly contagious,” TPH said, and noted that anyone who hasn’t had two doses of a measles vaccine or hasn’t had it in the past is at risk of infection.

Pregnant women, infants under one year old, and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill from the virus, the health unit said.

TPH said it is in the process of contact tracing the confirmed measles case.

The health unit also released the following list of places where the public may have been exposed:

April 14: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Emergency Department Ambulatory waiting room, between 11:15 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

April 15: Toronto Western Hospital, 399 Bathurst St., Emergency Department Ambulatory Area, between 1:40 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.

April 18: Harbourfront Apple Tree Medical Clinic, 8 York St., Unit # 4, between 12:30 and 5 p.m.

April 19: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St., Emergency Department Rapid Assessment Centre, between 10 p.m. and 12:45 a.m.

April 20: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St.: Tropical Diseases/Liver/Immunodeficiency Clinic waiting room, between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Blood Collection/Diagnostic Test Centre, between 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.

April 21: Toronto General Hospital, 200 Elizabeth St.: Tropical Diseases Liver/Immunodeficiency Clinic waiting room, between 9:50 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.

Blood Collection/Diagnostic Test Centre, between 11:35 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Those who may have been exposed are encouraged to check their vaccination records. TPH said two doses of a measles vaccine are recommended for those born after 1969, while those born before 1970 are generally considered protected.

Those who may have been exposed and are up to date on measles vaccinations are still encouraged to watch for symptoms, including a high fever, cold-like symptoms, red eyes or a sensitivity to light, and a rash lasting four to seven days, TPH said.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should avoid going to work or school and, if they are concerned and seek medical attention, should advise their health-care provider that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Individuals at highest risk of becoming very ill from measles who were at the locations listed above during those time periods were encouraged to contact TPH.