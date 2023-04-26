Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Moncton women killed after 3-vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 8:55 am
FILE. Police car. View image in full screen
FILE. Police car. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two women from Moncton are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire services and Ambulance NB responded to a report of the crash on Coverdale Road around 5 p.m. on April 20.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when a vehicle traveling east, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a second vehicle going west,” it said. “A SUV would have then collided with the second vehicle from behind, while traveling in the same direction.”

Both the passenger and the driver of the first vehicle, ages 70 and 67, were taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Trending Now

The passengers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Police say an RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
More on Canada
RCMPNew BrunswickCollisionFatal CrashFatal Collisionthree vehicle crashNew Brunswick fatal crashNB fatal crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers