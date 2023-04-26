2 Moncton women killed after 3-vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Two women from Moncton are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Riverview, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire services and Ambulance NB responded to a report of the crash on Coverdale Road around 5 p.m. on April 20.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when a vehicle traveling east, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a second vehicle going west,” it said. “A SUV would have then collided with the second vehicle from behind, while traveling in the same direction.”

Both the passenger and the driver of the first vehicle, ages 70 and 67, were taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

The passengers of the other two vehicles were taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an RCMP traffic collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.