Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BC Ferries waiving reservation fees for some medical travel

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 10:37 pm
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2011. View image in full screen
The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Aug. 26, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC Ferries says it’s scrapping reservation fees for people who must take a ferry to access medical specialist appointments not available in their communities.

The move, which will waive the traditional $18 fee to book a reservation, will apply to people who qualify for B.C.’s Travel Assistance Program (TAP).

Click to play video: 'Confusion over BC Ferries fare increases'
Confusion over BC Ferries fare increases

The TAP program covers transportation costs for B.C. patients travelling for non-emergency treatment not available where they live.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Such medical travellers will need to obtain a TAP form from their doctor, nurse or clinic along with a TAP confirmation number from Health Insurance BC in order to have their booking fee waived.

The program is estimated to cost BC Ferries between $250,000 and $300,000 per year in foregone revenue.

The company says more than 300,000 people used the TAP program on ferries in 2022.

More on Health
HealthHealthcareBC FerriesTapb.c. medical travelbc ferries medical travelbc ferries reservatoinbc ferries taptravel assistance program
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers