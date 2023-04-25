BC Ferries waiving reservation fees for some medical travel

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it’s scrapping reservation fees for people who must take a ferry to access medical specialist appointments not available in their communities.

The move, which will waive the traditional $18 fee to book a reservation, will apply to people who qualify for B.C.’s Travel Assistance Program (TAP).

2:10 Confusion over BC Ferries fare increases

The TAP program covers transportation costs for B.C. patients travelling for non-emergency treatment not available where they live.

Story continues below advertisement

Such medical travellers will need to obtain a TAP form from their doctor, nurse or clinic along with a TAP confirmation number from Health Insurance BC in order to have their booking fee waived.

The program is estimated to cost BC Ferries between $250,000 and $300,000 per year in foregone revenue.

The company says more than 300,000 people used the TAP program on ferries in 2022.