Wastewater overflow in Whitecourt, Alta., investigated by province

The province is investigating a wastewater spill at the Alberta Newsprint Company plant in Whitecourt, Alta., northwest of Edmonton Tuesday.

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is conducting the investigation of effluent with the safety and well being of communities being a top priority, the government said.

The paper mill has brought in vacuum trucks to remove wastewater along the spill route as well as soaked gravel, vegetation and solids, according to the province. The spill material will be tested both on and off-site by a consultant hired by the newsprint company.

They will also test a sample from the Athabasca River, both upstream and downstream of the spill location. The province says drinking water sources are being closely monitored and there are currently no communities impacted.