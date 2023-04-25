Menu

Canada

Wastewater overflow in Whitecourt, Alta., investigated by province

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 4:42 pm
Wastewater cleanup begins along the Athabasca River after a wastewater spill April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Wastewater cleanup begins along the Athabasca River after a wastewater spill April 25, 2023. Global News
The province is investigating a wastewater spill at the Alberta Newsprint Company plant in Whitecourt, Alta., northwest of Edmonton Tuesday.

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is conducting the investigation of effluent with the safety and well being of communities being a top priority, the government said.

The paper mill has brought in vacuum trucks to remove wastewater along the spill route as well as soaked gravel, vegetation and solids, according to the province. The spill material will be tested both on and off-site by a consultant hired by the newsprint company.

Trending Now

They will also test a sample from the Athabasca River, both upstream and downstream of the spill location. The province says drinking water sources are being closely monitored and there are currently no communities impacted.

