Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP seek assistance identifying human remains found in Surrey, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 2:47 pm
A deceased man found in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 15, 2023, was wearing the tattered blue baseball cap seen above, according to Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
A deceased man found in Surrey, B.C., on Feb. 15, 2023, was wearing the tattered blue baseball cap seen above, according to Surrey RCMP. Handout/Surrey RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying human remains found in Surrey, B.C., in February.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death, but investigators have been unable to connect the body found Feb. 15 in the Clayton neighbourhood to any missing person cases, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The man was found in an empty lot in the 19100 block of the Fraser Highway, wearing a tattered blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans, black Globe skate shoes, a white short-sleeve T-shirt and a blue Cheetah steel wristwatch.

RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying a man whose remains were found in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 15, 2023. He was wearing the T-shirt and baseball cap pictured here. View image in full screen
RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying a man whose remains were found in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 15, 2023. He was wearing the T-shirt and baseball cap pictured here. Handout/Surrey RCMP

He is estimated to have been between 20 and 50 years old and around five feet nine inches tall with short black hair. He had a cursive lettering “Angela” tattoo on his upper left chest, a red and green sleeve on his right shoulder, and a surgical plate on his right ulna bone.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We are hoping that someone will recognize the distinct tattoo or clothing and be able to help identify this person,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

Anyone with information on the deceased is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Coroner’s jury examines final moments of Myles Gray’s life'
Coroner’s jury examines final moments of Myles Gray’s life
Surrey RCMPBC Coroners ServiceBC missingSurrey human remainsBody found SurreyClayton human remainsFraser Highway remainshuman remains found Surrey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers