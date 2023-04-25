RCMP seek assistance identifying human remains found in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying human remains found in Surrey, B.C., in February.

Criminality is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death, but investigators have been unable to connect the body found Feb. 15 in the Clayton neighbourhood to any missing person cases, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The man was found in an empty lot in the 19100 block of the Fraser Highway, wearing a tattered blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans, black Globe skate shoes, a white short-sleeve T-shirt and a blue Cheetah steel wristwatch.

View image in full screen RCMP are seeking public assistance identifying a man whose remains were found in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 15, 2023. He was wearing the T-shirt and baseball cap pictured here. Handout/Surrey RCMP

He is estimated to have been between 20 and 50 years old and around five feet nine inches tall with short black hair. He had a cursive lettering “Angela” tattoo on his upper left chest, a red and green sleeve on his right shoulder, and a surgical plate on his right ulna bone.

“We are hoping that someone will recognize the distinct tattoo or clothing and be able to help identify this person,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

Anyone with information on the deceased is asked to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.