Police appealing to auto body shops for information in fatal Richmond Hill hit-and-run

Police are appealing to auto body and mechanical repair shops in the York Region and Toronto area for information in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Richmond Hill which occurred in 2022.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, at around 9:15 p.m.

Officers were called to the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue area after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

Police said the victim — a 26-year-old woman– was struck by a dark-coloured Honda Civic. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Police said before the collision, the suspect vehicle was stopped at traffic lights on Major Mackenzie Drive at Yonge Street in the eastbound lanes and was facing east.

Police are appealing for information in connection with a fatal hit and run in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police / handout

Officers said the suspect vehicle may have damage to the front hood, windshield and front lighting system.

“Any service shop staff who may have had contact with this vehicle or its driver is asked to contact police,” police said.

The suspect vehicle is a 2009 to 2011, four-door Honda Civic that is a dark colour, possibly grey.

Police said the vehicle has a loud muffler and damage to the front passenger side corner and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.