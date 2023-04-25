OPP issue Canada-wide warrant for dangerous offender

See more sharing options

A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after not returning to a Kingston halfway house on Monday.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement issued the warrant for 39-year-old Danny Beharri, who is accused of breaching his statutory release conditions.

Beharri is five feet eight inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a 10-year sentence for sexual assault, assault with a weapon and making death threats.

He is listed as a dangerous offender.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.