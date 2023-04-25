Woman pleads not guilty of murder in 2017 death of St. Albert senior

Send this page to someone via email

Beryl Musila, charged in the death of 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and guilty to indignity to human humans.

Musila, 33, will be representing herself at trial after dismissing her lawyers.

Fourteen jurors have been selected.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Musila was charged after Worsfold’s body was found in a rural area of Parkland County near Stony Plain, Alta., on July 10, 2017, two days after he was last seen.

An autopsy deemed his death homicide.

Worsfold’s daughters Stacey and Sandy Worsfold said their dad had tried to help Musila while she was a resident of the St. Albert apartment complex where he was a landlord.

“That’s how he treated everyone he came in contact with: if you needed him, he was there,” Stacey said.

Worsfold was an avid Edmonton Oilers fan and worked as an usher at Rexall as well as Rogers Place.

“Great person to be around. Always smiling. Always there for everyone to help out,” said former co-worker Kerri Schell. “Great part of the team, that’s going to be missed.”

He worked at the St. Albert Petro Canada for more than 30 years.

“He had no idea of the impact he had on people,” his daughter Sandy said. “It was just a smile. It was just a friendly face that he would show to everybody every day.”