No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge station

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fire crews were called to the Bloor-Yonge subway station on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on the southbound platform, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News crews responded and found smoke in the tunnel with visible flames.

Officials said the power was cut at the station while crews extinguished the fire.

Toronto fire said the blaze was extinguished and that smoke from the tunnel had been cleared.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The fire started in an electrical control box, Toronto fire said.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said trains would not be stopping at the station due to a fire investigation.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Trains are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge due to a fire investigation. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement