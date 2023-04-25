Menu

Fire

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 11:59 am
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Fire crews were called to the Bloor-Yonge subway station on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out on the southbound platform, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services told Global News crews responded and found smoke in the tunnel with visible flames.

Officials said the power was cut at the station while crews extinguished the fire.

Toronto fire said the blaze was extinguished and that smoke from the tunnel had been cleared.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The fire started in an electrical control box, Toronto fire said.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said trains would not be stopping at the station due to a fire investigation.

Toronto Firebloor-yonge stationFire TorontoFire in TorontoTTC Stationtoronto fire subway station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

