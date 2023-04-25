Second suspect in fatal West End shooting wanted by Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg cops are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is the second suspect in the West End shooting, after a 17-year-old boy was arrested earlier this month after an investigation into the death of Lori Gordon, 49, as well as a second incident that saw six other people shot in the Spence neighbourhood.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and five counts of aggravated assault.

Luther remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, and police are cautioning Winnipeggers not to approach him if he’s spotted, and instead to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477), or 911.