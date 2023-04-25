Menu

Crime

Second suspect in fatal West End shooting wanted by Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 10:53 am
Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is considered armed and dangerous.
Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is considered armed and dangerous. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg cops are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in March.

Martin Faruq Luther, 18, is the second suspect in the West End shooting, after a 17-year-old boy was arrested earlier this month after an investigation into the death of Lori Gordon, 49, as well as a second incident that saw six other people shot in the Spence neighbourhood.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and five counts of aggravated assault.

Luther remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, and police are cautioning Winnipeggers not to approach him if he’s spotted, and instead to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477), or 911.

Click to play video: 'Woman killed in morning shooting, Winnipeg police say'
Woman killed in morning shooting, Winnipeg police say
HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceFatal Shootingcrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg shooting
