Last week’s snowfall in Sask. impacts start dates for sports in Regina

Even in the last week of April, winter-like weather conditions in Regina is halting start dates for sports programming.

Last week’s spring snowstorm brought 10 to 40 centimetres of snow in different parts of the province, which caused a delay in bringing out the softball gloves.

“Mother Nature this year (is) not being very cooperative, unfortunately,” Wayne Horvath, the Regina Minor Softball League vice-president said. “This last shot of snow released on us back.“

Horvath said usually this would be the ideal week for the start of the softball season but with mucky conditions on the diamonds, ball players will have to hang onto their gloves a little while longer.

“It’s just disheartening,” he said. “The kids … they’re getting antsy too … Parents (and) the kids, everybody wants to get out of the house.”

Wayne Horvath, the vice president of the Regina Minor Softball League, said he hopes people can get out to the diamond soon, but it is currently too wet.

Softball is not the only sport that is delayed in the starting season.

The head golf professional at Regina’s Joanne Goulet Golf Club said members are in a waiting game for the weather to warm up. Usually, the driving range is open around this time of the year but with the snow dump, they will need to wait.

“The city does all the maintenance on the golf course. But with the weather like this, there’s nothing they can do,” said Brian Dueck.

In an email statement from the City of Regina, there is no set time frame for when play will be allowed to begin on fields and diamonds after the snow melts in the spring.

“There are many factors including ground frost, daily high temperatures and rainfall that will affect this decision,” according to the statement. “As such, it’s really too soon to know when play will be possible.”

On May 1, staff will begin to assess fields across the city daily to determine playability.

“When the ground is firm enough to not result in undue damage, then the fields will be opened for business,” the City stated.

Baseball Regina is setting a tentative opening date of May 8 for opening day. Regina Minor Softball is hoping for May 6 if everything goes according to plan and are golf course are hoping to open in the next few weeks.