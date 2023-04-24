Teen girl arrested in Kitchener, 2 others flee in attempted car theft: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen girl was arrested on Sunday while two others remain on the loose after a vehicle theft in Kitchener was interrupted by officers.

According to a release, officers were notified of a vehicle theft in progress near Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail shortly before 2 p.m.

The officers arrived in the area and secured the stolen vehicle and a teen.

Two other girls, who were said to be around 16 years old, ran off before the officers could detain them.

Police say the teen they were able to take into custody has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.