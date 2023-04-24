Menu

Crime

Teen girl arrested in Kitchener, 2 others flee in attempted car theft: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 2:40 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a teen girl was arrested on Sunday while two others remain on the loose after a vehicle theft in Kitchener was interrupted by officers.

According to a release, officers were notified of a vehicle theft in progress near Victoria Street South and Westforest Trail shortly before 2 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in collision that closed Hwy 401 in Cambridge on Thursday night

The officers arrived in the area and secured the stolen vehicle and a teen.

Two other girls, who were said to be around 16 years old, ran off before the officers could detain them.

Trending Now

Read more: Man charged after Waterloo police officer struck by vehicle in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the teen they were able to take into custody has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

