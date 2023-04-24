Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

House suspends after bill that recognizes Canadian artists fails to get sponsor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 1:08 pm
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota looks on during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 16, 2022. View image in full screen
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota looks on during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The House of Commons took an unplanned break Monday morning after no member of Parliament came forward to sponsor the legislation it was set to debate.

The House was scheduled to tackle a bill that would recognize the critical role artists and the arts play in every dimension of Canadian life.

The bill was introduced in the Senate by Manitoba Sen. Patricia Bovey, and it was supposed to be sponsored in the House of Commons by Liberal MP Jim Carr.

But Carr died in December 2022 and no MP had been found to take his place on the legislation before it came up on the House schedule Monday morning.

Speaker Anthony Rota was forced to suspend the proceedings for an hour until MPs were ready to take up the next item on the agenda.

A spokesperson for government House leader Mark Holland says it’s up to MPs themselves to come forward to sponsor a non-government bill, and the government has no role in determining who sponsors them.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

