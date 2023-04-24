Menu

Crime

James Smith Cree Nation stabbings timeline to be presented by Sask. RCMP

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 12:46 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP will be giving a preliminary timeline of the mass stabbings that occurred in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon on Thursday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP will be giving a preliminary timeline of the mass stabbings that occurred in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon on Thursday. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
The Saskatchewan RCMP will be giving a timeline of the James Smith Cree Nation stabbings on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore and Superintendent Joshua Graham will be giving the presentation on the September 4, 2022 mass casualty homicides, noting that this fulfills a commitment made by Blackmore to give a preliminary timeline.

Read more: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

RCMP anticipate this presentation to run for four hours, with 45 minutes set aside after the presentation for a Q and A.

An inquest by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service was launched into the 11 deaths at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon back in September, as well as a separate inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson, but the results won’t be brought forward until January 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquests were meant to inform the public about the circumstances surrounding these deaths, as well as to highlight any potentially dangerous practices and to offer recommendations to avoid preventable deaths.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill noted back in February that a lack of a public trial due to Sanderson’s death would leave many questions unanswered, and due to Sanderson’s death in police custody, an inquest into his death was mandatory.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan RCMPJames Smith Cree NationSaskatchewan stabbingsMyles SandersonSaskatchewan Coroner's ServiceWeldon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

