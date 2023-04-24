Dog found abandoned with note gets adopted from Toronto Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

A dog found abandoned at a Toronto park with a heartbreaking note has been adopted by a new family, the Toronto Humane Society tells Global News.

The dog, named Max, was found wandering on April 3 in the Primrose Avenue Parkette area, near Davenport Road and Lansdowne Avenue.

Attached to him was a note from his owner. It read, “Will be 4 in June. Very Smart…Good with kids.” His owner also explained they’d lost their job, home and couldn’t afford to care for him anymore.

The final sentence of the note read: “He’s a good boy.”

On Monday, the Toronto Humane Society said Max had been adopted over the weekend on Friday afternoon by a family who also has another dog.

“We are thrilled that Max has found a new, loving, family to spend the rest of his life with!” said Jacques Messier, CEO of Toronto Humane Society.

The animal society said they had many families who were interested in providing the large-mixed breed dog a new home.

Global News reported on the story earlier this month when a social media post circulated about Max. The Toronto Humane Society was able to locate the original owner of the dog and after a “thorough discussion with the family” decided to put Max up for adoption.

“The family is heartbroken, but at this time, feels the best outcome for Max is to find him a new home,” the Toronto Humane Society said at the time.

Max’s story is symptomatic of a larger issue, according to the non-profit. Families across the GTA have had to contend with rising food and fuel costs. The pain of price increases is also being sharply felt by pet owners.

“Max serves as just one example of many animals that we see each year at Toronto Humane Society,” Messier continued. “As the economic environment continues to cause people to make tough decisions, our Programs and Services, like Urgent Care, are going to be in higher demand.”