Guelph Tree Trust to host first tree care event at Woodlawn Park

The Guelph Tree Trust’s first public event looks to get the new charitable organization off the ground.

The event will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Friday, where the black walnut will receive care from a local arborist.

Member Sue Rietschin told CJOY News their goal is to ensure legacy trees are preserved in order to keep providing environmental services for as long as possible.

She said without proper care, these trees would end up becoming unsafe and cut down.

“We’re looking to do trees on institutional or non-for-profit agencies such as museums, long-term care, group homes, cemeteries who may not have the funds to deal with the trees on their property.

The Guelph Tree Trust is allied with the Elora Environment Centre, which sponsors seven chapters of the Tree Trust in Ontario.

Guelph joined the Tree Trust in 2022.

Rietschin said Woodlawn Memorial Park has over 1,000 trees and local arborist Douglas Steele will be in attendance.

She said donations for this particular tree have come from Rotary Guelph South and the Horticultural Society.

“The care is being provided by Doug Steele from Full Circle Tree Care in Guelph, he’s well-known. They will be climbing the tree and looking after it, as well as doing some stuff with the roots,” she said.

Rietschin said the event will be a valuable experience for everyone, particularly for younger people.

“It’s very important, I think, for young people to see that these big trees that are doing such hard work in keeping the carbon out of the atmosphere are preserved.”

She added it also sets a tone that ensures all of the trees they plant in Guelph will be seen as long-term solutions to the carbon issues.

The event will begin around 9:15 a.m. and will feature speeches as well as a tree tour.

For more information or to volunteer or donate, go to the Guelph chapter’s website.