Canada

PSAC strike enters Day 6. Here’s what you need to know

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 7:49 am
Click to play video: 'Feds aren’t ruling out back-to-work legislation to end PSAC strike'
Feds aren’t ruling out back-to-work legislation to end PSAC strike
WATCH - Feds aren’t ruling out back-to-work legislation to end PSAC strike
One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 100,000 of its staff remain on strike, some of whom will move their picket lines Monday to strategic locations more likely to have an impact on the federal government.

National President Chris Aylward says Ottawa presented an offer Saturday afternoon, which the union countered with its own proposal that same day.

Yet the office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says it made a second proposal Saturday that the union had not responded to by late Sunday.

Click to play video: 'PSAC leaders decry slow pace of negotiations as strike continues'
PSAC leaders decry slow pace of negotiations as strike continues

Earlier this weekend, the two sides accused each other of poor communication as bargaining teams sort out how much to increase wages to account for inflation and whether civil servants have a right to work remotely.

The two parties have been at odds since negotiations began in June 2021, and the union insists it can find other financing if it depletes the strike fund it’s been using to pay those on the picket line since Wednesday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

