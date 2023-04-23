SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty handed fine for cross checking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2023 1:39 pm
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined for cross-checking, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.

The fine was US$3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for roughing in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay after cross-checking Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of the Leafs’ goal.

The incident occurred at 15:10 of the second period.

The Maple Leafs are already without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenceman Erik Cernak in Tuesday’s series opener.

Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series, with the two sides returning to action on Monday night.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

