Jets fans flood Winnipeg’s Donald Street in a sea of white for epic whiteout street party

Donald Street in Winnipeg became a sea of white shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday as the gates to the whiteout street party opened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jets fans came out and sported some outrageous outfits and other fans were just thrilled to be a part of the action. There was also lots of buzz across various social media platforms, including from Winnipeg police and former mayor Brian Bowman.

Gotta love it when the community comes together! Look at that crowd! Way to represent Winnipeg! Have fun, stay safe and be kind to one another. #GoJetsGo #WpgWhiteout #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/Zx7oYZgjuw — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 22, 2023

Tons of fans gathered at True North Square for the party and were able to watch the game on a big screen. It is the first time the Jets have played a playoff game in front of a big home crowd since 2019. However, True North Square is not the only location where fans will be able to watch the game with other fans.

"There are actually a lot of places that you can watch the game downtown if you don't have a ticket to one of those parties."@DowntownWpgBIZ's Pamela Hardman talks about the weekend whiteout in the city's core. pic.twitter.com/RMcVmLgUQ2 — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) April 21, 2023

The whiteout party netted a 5,000-person crowd. After a few challenging years and no parties since 2019, Truth North Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Kevin Donnelly says it was a long time coming.

“It really feels great to be doing it again, quite honestly. The recollection of how great they were before and how much the city entirely just rallied around it, it really amped up our anticipation, for sure.”

The Jets and whiteout party will be back on Monday for Game 4 with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. — and with fans hoping there will be many more parties to come.