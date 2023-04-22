Menu

Sports

Jets fans flood Winnipeg’s Donald Street in a sea of white for epic whiteout street party

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Excited Winnipeg Jets fans at whiteout block party Saturday'
Excited Winnipeg Jets fans at whiteout block party Saturday
Tons of Jets fans flooded Winnipeg's downtown streets for the first whiteout block party in years. Fans spoke with Global News about how happy they were to be back celebrating.
Donald Street in Winnipeg became a sea of white shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday as the gates to the whiteout street party opened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jets fans came out and sported some outrageous outfits and other fans were just thrilled to be a part of the action. There was also lots of buzz across various social media platforms, including from Winnipeg police and former mayor Brian Bowman.

Tons of fans gathered at True North Square for the party and were able to watch the game on a big screen. It is the first time the Jets have played a playoff game in front of a big home crowd since 2019. However, True North Square is not the only location where fans will be able to watch the game with other fans.

The whiteout party netted a 5,000-person crowd. After a few challenging years and no parties since 2019, Truth North Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Kevin Donnelly says it was a long time coming.

“It really feels great to be doing it again, quite honestly. The recollection of how great they were before and how much the city entirely just rallied around it, it really amped up our anticipation, for sure.”

The Jets and whiteout party will be back on Monday for Game 4 with puck drop at 8:30 p.m. — and with fans hoping there will be many more parties to come.

Click to play video: 'Whiteout Party preview'
Whiteout Party preview
HockeyWinnipeg SportsSportsWinnipeg JetsJetsHockey FansJets playoffsWhiteout party
