Canada

Calgary’s Artpoint Gallery closing to accommodate Green Line LRT construction

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 4:05 pm
Green Line LRT forces Calgary artists to search for new studio space
WATCH: Artist Christine Wignall joins Global News Calgary to discuss the closure of Artpoint Gallery in the city’s southeast and has details on the big art sale taking place over a few weekends in April.
After three decades, a Calgary art gallery is preparing to close its doors to make way to the Green Line LRT.

Artpoint Gallery and Studios, located near Inglewood and Ramsay, has provided space for dozens of artists over the years. The closure means those artists will no longer have a studio to showcase their work.

“It’s been really difficult for the last few years and it’s not just us that is being impacted,” said Christine Wignall, an artist and anchor tenant at Artpoint.

Read more: ‘Not going to fit in my back alley’: YYC returns giant airplane sculpture to artist

Rumour has it, she said, that leases have been shortened for other businesses in the area. The Burns building, which holds the Burns Visual Arts Society has also been sold, she said.

“They’re afraid they’re going to be kicked out,” Wignall said of her neighbours.

The city says it’s ending the lease with the gallery to avoid any risk of delays or other potential impacts, as a result of Green Line construction.

Before the Artpoint Gallery closes, artists are holding a big sale featuring hundreds of works. All the money made will go towards a scholarship for young artists.

Next week marks the final day that artwork will be on sale.

city of calgaryGreen Line LRTCalgary LRTArt StudioArtpoint GalleryCalgary art galleryCalgary LRT ConstructionArtpoint Gallery and StudioArtpoint Gallery closesBurns Visual Arts Society
