Woodstock, Ont. senior dead after 4-vehicle crash on Highway 403

OPP say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 403 earlier this week.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brant County.

Four people were taken to hospital where one person was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as a 74-year-old from Woodstock. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and OPP say charges are expected.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.