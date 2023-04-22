Menu

Woodstock, Ont. senior dead after 4-vehicle crash on Highway 403

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 22, 2023 12:11 pm
OPP say a portion of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed off April 19, 2023 following a multi-vehicle crash. View image in full screen
OPP say a portion of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed off April 19, 2023 following a multi-vehicle crash. @opp_wr
OPP say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 403 earlier this week.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brant County.

Four people were taken to hospital where one person was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Two-vehicle crash near Brantford, Ont. sends 4 to hospital: OPP

The deceased has been identified as a 74-year-old from Woodstock. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and OPP say charges are expected.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

