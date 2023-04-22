Menu

Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 11:21 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision reported in Toronto early on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said a crash was reported around Midland Avenue and Pitfield Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, with two vehicles involved.

Read more: 2 injured after reported head-on crash in Toronto

Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Midland Avenue was closed overnight but reopened on Saturday morning.

After a request from Global News, Toronto police said no further information was available.

