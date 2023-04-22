Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto collision: police

See more sharing options

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision reported in Toronto early on Saturday morning.

Toronto police said a crash was reported around Midland Avenue and Pitfield Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, with two vehicles involved.

Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Midland Avenue was closed overnight but reopened on Saturday morning.

After a request from Global News, Toronto police said no further information was available.