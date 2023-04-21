Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Royal Pizza shooting turns himself in to Edmonton police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 7:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Security video of shooting at Royal Pizza in south Edmonton'
Security video of shooting at Royal Pizza in south Edmonton
WATCH: Security video of a shooting at a Royal Pizza in south Edmonton on Oct. 8, 2021. Police said the victim was sitting with his family at a restaurant near 12 Avenue and 101 Street SW when a man approached the table from outside and shot through the window – Mar 24, 2022
The suspected getaway driver in a high-profile shooting nearly two years ago at a south Edmonton pizza joint turned himself in to police Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Oct. 8, 2021, at an eat-in Royal Pizza location just south of Ellerslie Road on 101 Street.

A man was having dinner with his family inside when the shooting began at about 8.20 p.m. that night, police said.

A suspect walked up to the window directly in front of where the family was sitting and fired multiple gunshots through the glass.

Read more: Police seek information in targeted shooting at south Edmonton restaurant

That man was shot and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, but survived.

Story continues below advertisement

The other family members were not injured in what police say was a targeted shooting, nor were any staff or other patrons at the restaurant.

Police said the suspected shooter left the scene on foot before getting into an SUV being driven by another person.

That suspected driver was recently identified as Harsh Jindal of Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service investigators issued multiple warrants for his arrest on April 12.

Read more: Arrest warrants issued for suspected getaway driver in 2021 Edmonton pizzeria shooting

He turned himself in on Thursday night to the EPS downtown branch front counter and was subsequently taken into custody.

Jindal is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a prohibited/restricted firearm with intent to endanger life and intentionally discharging a firearm into a place knowing, or being reckless as to whether that place is occupied.

Police said investigators continue to seek information regarding the shooter, who has yet to be identified.

