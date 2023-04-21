Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No charges for Quebec police officers who allegedly beat Senegalese diplomat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: April 21, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: April 21, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, April 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s prosecution service says it will not lay charges against the Gatineau, Que., police officers who allegedly beat a Senegalese diplomat in August.

Spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says prosecutors ruled out charges after they received a report on the incident by Quebec’s police watchdog — Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes.

The Senegalese Embassy has alleged that diplomat Niang Oumou Kalsoum Sall was beaten so severely by police that she had to be transported to hospital.

Read more: Senegalese Embassy challenges report on diplomat beaten by Quebec police as ‘false’

Gatineau police have said they were called to the diplomat’s residence to assist a bailiff attempting to seize property in connection with a court order for her to pay a former landlord $45,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police claimed Kalsoum Sall, who has diplomatic immunity, bit and struck officers who arrived at the scene.

The Senegalese Embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More on Canada
BEIGatineauDPCPGatineau PoliceQuebec BEIQuebec crown prosecutorsSenegalese diplomatNiang Oumou Kalsoum SallSenegalese EmbassyGatineau police officersThe Senegalese Embassy in Ottawa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers