Rotary club in Penticton holding annual book sale

Murder, mystery, humour and just about every other literary topic under the sun are available at this year’s Penticton Sunrise Rotary book, game and puzzle sale.

An estimated 16,000 “gently used” titles will be up for grabs through Saturday afternoon at the Penticton Curling Club.

According to Sunrise Rotary president Charles Parker, the service club’s annual event is the major fundraiser for the work it does in the community each year.

He added that over the nearly 20 years the event has been held, it has developed into much more than just pedalling some used books.

“It is very much a community event,” said Parker. “It’s one of those things where the community really buys into it. People drop by and bring books from home and they want to give back and then they buy some more.

“The people in the city of Penticton look forward to it and as long as people keep showing up we’ll keep doing it.”

Club member and past president Alex Bodden who has worked on the sale for many years agreed.

“There are so many people with a passion. We have people who come out every year and we have people who come out every day of the week for the whole five days,” said Bodden.

On Day 1 of the sale on Tuesday, there was a steady stream of shopper traffic in and out of the curling club.

“I come every year,” said Evelyn McCarthy while holding an armload of books. “The books are in good shape, they are reasonably priced and it’s always a good cause because Rotary always does such good work.”

Just about all of the 28 club members take part in one form or another in the sale, which raises up to $16,000 over the course of five days.

A wide cross-section of the community actually benefits through the work of the Sunrise club.

“It’s really a combination of everything,” said Parker. Charities, as well as interest groups and people in the community who just need a hand now and again.

Included in the eight to 10 projects a year are organizations like the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, Meals on Wheels and the School District 67 food program.

Rotary parks in the city and other programs like Student of the Month are also paid for through book sales.

“I also think it’s important that most of our members do get out to see where the money goes,” said the president.

“It’s also very important because when you’re out in the community and people recognize Rotary’s work, they know the money’s staying local.”

The sale runs each day through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.