2 people in custody, pellet gun seized after police called to Toronto high school

Two people are in custody after a “person with a gun” was reportedly seen outside a school in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said officers received reports that a person was seen with a gun outside of Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute.
Police said no injuries were reported, but that schools in the area were temporarily placed into a lockdown.
Officers said two people were take into custody.
In an update, police said no other suspects were outstanding, and that a pellet gun had been recovered.
