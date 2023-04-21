Menu

Crime

2 people in custody, pellet gun seized after police called to Toronto high school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 1:39 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Two people are in custody after a “person with a gun” was reportedly seen outside a school in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet at around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said officers received reports that a person was seen with a gun outside of Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute.

Read more: Man dead after Brampton parking lot shooting

Police said no injuries were reported, but that schools in the area were temporarily placed into a lockdown.

Officers said two people were take into custody.

In an update, police said no other suspects were outstanding, and that a pellet gun had been recovered.

