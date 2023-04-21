3 arrested after guns, crossbow seized from Bancroft homes: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people face weapons-related charges after guns and ammunition were seized in Bancroft, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers executed search warrants at two residences in the town.

In total, investigators say they seized 10 firearms, a crossbow and a “large quantity” of ammunition.

Three Bancroft residents were arrested.

A 63-year-old man was charged with eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm while a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were each charged with one count.

All three were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on May 9.