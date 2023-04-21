Menu

Crime

3 arrested after guns, crossbow seized from Bancroft homes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 10:20 am
Bancroft OPP seized guns and ammo from two residences on April 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP seized guns and ammo from two residences on April 20, 2023. Bancroft OPP
Three people face weapons-related charges after guns and ammunition were seized in Bancroft, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers executed search warrants at two residences in the town.

Read more: Man charged for pointing firearm during argument: Port Hope police

In total, investigators say they seized 10 firearms, a crossbow and a “large quantity” of ammunition.

Three Bancroft residents were arrested.

A 63-year-old man was charged with eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm while a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were each charged with one count.

All three were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on May 9.

FirearmsWeaponsBancroftBancroft OPPCrossbowFirearms Seized
