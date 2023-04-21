SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to send another $39M in military aid to Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 6:27 am
Click to play video: 'Canada announces new military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia'
Canada announces new military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia
WATCH: Canada announces new military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia – Apr 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada is committing another $39 million in weapons and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the latest contribution during a meeting with counterparts from the U.S. and other allies in Germany.

The donation includes almost $35 million in cash to help Ukraine buy fuel, first-aid kits and other non-lethal provisions through a special NATO fund.

The remaining money will be used to buy 40 sniper rifles and ammunition from a Winnipeg company, and new radio sets for the eight Leopard 2 tanks that Canada has donated to Ukraine.

Canada has committed more than $8 billion in financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded the country in February 2022.

While the conflict has become a war of attrition over the past few months, Ukraine is expected to launch a counteroffensive with the aid of Western weapons in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Related News
RussiaUkraineCanada Newsrussia ukraine warUkraine Russia warAnita AnandCanada Ukraine supportcanada ukraine aidLeopard 2 tanksUkraine Canada Aidsniper rifles
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers