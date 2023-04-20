Fatal collision in Canmore, Alta., shuts down road

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a collision in Canmore, Alta.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP and EMS responded to a serious collision between an SUV and pickup truck on Palliser Trail at Exit 86, which connects to Bow Valley Trail.

Preliminary results of an investigation show the SUV was travelling westbound and the pickup eastbound when they collided.

The 39-year-old driver of the truck, a male resident of Canmore, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV — a 67-year-old man, also a Canmore resident — was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP collision investigators are on the scene and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.